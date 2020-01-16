A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman went to the emergency room for chest pain, but after an hourslong wait to see a doctor, left and went to seek help at an urgent care center. Before she could get inside, she collapsed near her car and later died.
Tashonna Ward arrived at Froedtert Hospital's emergency room with her sister at 4:58 p.m. on Jan. 2, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's report.
She was complaining of chest pain and wanted to see a doctor. Multiple tests were performed and an X-ray showed that she had cardiomegaly, an enlarged heart, the report states.
Ward's family told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that after the tests were performed she was asked to stay in the waiting room until further medical care could be provided.
"How can you triage someone with shortness of breath and chest pain, and stick them in the lobby?" Ward's cousin, Andrea Ward, said to the outlet.
In a Facebook post on Jan. 2, Ward complained about how crowded the emergency room was.
In a second post, she said it was ridiculous that she had been waiting for hours although her symptoms were chest pains and shortness of breath.
"I been here since 4:30 something for shortness of breath, and chest pains for them to just say it’s a two to SIX hour wait to see a dr. Like that is really f------ ridiculous," the post read.
According to the medical examiner's report, Ward left the emergency room at around 7:30 p.m. because she "felt she was waiting too long and decided to go to an Urgent Care." She had been in the emergency room for roughly two and a half hours when she decided to seek help elsewhere.
About an hour after she left, the emergency room staff called her on her cellphone to check on her and were informed by her sister that Ward had collapsed near their car outside the urgent care.
She was rushed via ambulance back to Froedtert Hospital, where she was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m.
Ward had been diagnosed with an enlarged heart previously, the medical examiner's report states. Her mother, Yolanda Ward, said in March 2019 her daughter was due to give birth but the baby was breech and died at a different hospital. It was during her pregnancy that Ward learned she had developed an enlarged heart.
Yolanda Ward requested an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death. The results of the autopsy are still pending.