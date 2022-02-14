Woman, 35, fatally stabbed after being followed into her NYC apartment

A New York City woman was stabbed to death in her Chinatown apartment Sunday by a man who allegedly followed her into her apartment, police say.

Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was brutally killed early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday about a dispute on the 100 block of Chrystie Street and found “a barricaded individual” inside the apartment, according to the New York City Police Department.

Officers were initially unable to gain entry into the unit. Emergency Service Unit officers responded to the scene and were able to enter inside, where authorities found Lee in the bathroom with “trauma about the body," police said.

An NYPD spokesperson told NBC News that she was stabbed. She was pronounced dead on scene.

An unidentified adult male was taken into custody with charges pending, police said. As of Monday morning no charges have been filed yet. The investigation is ongoing.

Lee had just returned home from a Saturday night out when she was followed into her building by her alleged assailant and up six flights of stairs into her apartment, her landlord, Brian Chin, said to NBC New York.

“She opened the door and he just slipped in right behind her. She never even knew he was there,” Chin said. “She walked up six flights of stairs and this man mercilessly stalked her.”

Police also confirmed the man was seen following Lee into her building behind her. The New York Post obtained video footage showing the alleged suspect follow Lee in.

Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement Sunday, “We won’t let this violence go unchecked.”

“I and New Yorkers across the city mourn for the innocent woman murdered in her home last night in Chinatown and stand with our Asian brothers and sisters today,” he said in a statement.

“The NYPD is investigating this horrific incident, and I thank them for apprehending the suspect. While the suspect who committed this heinous act is now in custody, the conditions that created him remain,” he added.

A rally is scheduled for Monday morning in wake of Lee’s death to speak against violent hate crimes against Asian American New Yorkers. Police haven’t stated if Lee’s murder is a hate crime.

Her death comes as crimes against Asian Americans have soared in the coronavirus pandemic. In December, the NYPD reported that incidents targeting Asians rose by 361 percent.