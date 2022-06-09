Woman, 42, identified as child of couple murdered in Texas more than 40 years ago

Cold case investigators have located the now-adult daughter of a Florida couple, found slain in 1981 and whose baby had been missing for all this time, officials said Thursday.

The bodies of two people were found slain in a wooded area in Houston in 1981 but their identities were unknown until last year when genetic research finally determined that they're Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr., Texas prosecutors said.

"The Linn and Clouse families have been searching for answers concerning the welfare of the Clouses and their daughter, Holly, since they were last heard from in 1980," according to statement from the Texas Attorney General's Office.

From left, Debbie Brooks, Christopher Casasanta, Donna Casasanta, Cheryl Clouse, Les Linn and Tess Welch embrace and pray at the gravesite of their loved ones, Harold Dean Clouse and his wife, Tina Gail Linn, on March 1 in Houston. Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle via AP

"Baby Holly has been located alive and well and is now 42 years of age. Holly has been notified of the identities of her biological parents and has been in contact with her extended biological family and they hope to meet in person soon."

It wasn't immediately disclosed where the couple's now-adult daughter was raised and by who.

“Thank you to all of the investigators for working so hard to find Holly," Holly's grandmother Donna Casasanta said in a statement released by prosecutors.

"I prayed for them day after day and that they would find Holly and she would be alright."

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.