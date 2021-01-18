Woman, 70, accused of spiking husband's coffee with insect killer

A 70 year-old woman from Queens, New York, has been accused of trying to poison her husband by repeatedly spiking his coffee with ant and roach killer.

Suncha Tinevra allegedly put the insecticide in her husband’s drink on "two or three occasions," according to a statement from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, published Saturday.

Tinevra was seen on surveillance video “squeezing a white powdery substance from a bottle with a red cap and yellow label” that she kept under the sink, the statement said. Detectives retrieved a bottle from her home on Jan. 14 which, according to the label, contained 100 percent boric acid for killing ants and roaches.

Appearing before a judge on Jan. 15 at Queens Criminal Court, Tinevra was charged with attempted assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, the District Attorney said. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf, according to the Associated Press.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

If convicted, she faces up to four years in prison.

“Domestic violence is not limited to mental and physical abuse. The defendant in this case allegedly used deception to sicken her spouse. The victim did become sick, but thankfully did not die,” said District Attorney Katz.

Tinevra has been ordered to return to court on Mar. 10. Tinevra's defense attorney did not immediately answer a request for comment.