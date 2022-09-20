Woman, 89, dies after pit bull attack at Denver-area home

GOLDEN, Colo. — An 89-year-old woman has died after she and her 12-year-old grandson were attacked by two pit bulls last week at a home west of Denver, police and family members said.

Golden police said the two were attacked Wednesday afternoon, and both dogs have since been euthanized.

In an update on Monday, police said family members had confirmed on Sunday that the 89-year-old woman had succumbed to injuries sustained in the attack.

The woman's family also said the boy, who was seriously injured, had been released from the hospital and is recovering.

The victims’ names have not been released.

Officers called to the scene of the attack found blood leading into the home and immediately went to the backyard, where the dogs were mauling the woman. They used stun guns and less-lethal shotguns but weren’t able to separate the dogs from the victim until additional officers arrived.

The boy, who escaped the attack and sought refuge at a neighbor’s home, was ultimately air-lifted to a children’s hospital, and his grandmother was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police say the boy and his grandmother were acquainted with the dogs. The City of Golden does not have laws that ban certain dog breeds.