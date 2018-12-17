Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

NEW YORK — A woman who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty on July 4 to protest the separation of families at the Mexican border has been convicted of misdemeanor charges.

Therese Okoumou got choked up as she testified Monday before a federal magistrate judge at her trial. She said images from the border gave her nightmares. Judge Gabriel Gorenstein announced the verdict a short time later.

Police talk to a Therese Okoumou, who climbed to the base of the Statue of Liberty in New York on July 4, 2018. PIX11 / via AFP - Getty Images

The prosecutor says Okoumou endangered herself, rescuers and thousands of Liberty Island visitors when she climbed to the feet of the statue. Authorities evacuated the island.

Okoumou testified that she couldn't live with the sight of "children in cages" without bringing the issue to a wider audience.

Theresa Okoumou talks to media in Manhattan on Dec. 17, 2018. Jeenah Moon / Reuters

The charges include trespassing and carry a potential penalty of up to 18 months in prison.