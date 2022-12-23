Woman accused of stealing car with twins in Ohio is in custody, but 1 infant still missing

A woman accused of stealing a car with twin infants in Ohio earlier this week was taken into custody Thursday in Indianapolis after a wide-ranging search, authorities said.

One of the 5-month-olds, Kason Thomass, was not with Nalah Jackson, 24, when police located her on an Indianapolis street Thursday afternoon, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant told reporters.

“We’ve been imploring anyone that may have any information — if she dropped the baby off, if someone’s at somebody’s home and they’ve never seen a baby before and all of a sudden there’s a baby there, any information that they can give us, regardless of how small or insignificant someone may think it is, could lead to us actually locating Kasan,” she said.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for his safe return, she said.

The 2010 Honda Accord that Jackson is accused of stealing outside a pizzeria in Columbus’ Short North Arts District on Monday also has not been found, Bryant said.

The car was last seen in Huber Heights, just north of Dayton, when it was captured by a gas station security camera, Bryant said.

Jackson, who was charged with two counts of kidnapping, was arrested after people who had heard about the missing children spotted her in Indianapolis, Bryant said.

Her connection to the city wasn’t immediately clear. Byrant previously described her as homeless and from Columbus.

After an Amber alert was issued Tuesday, Kyair was found abandoned near Dayton International Airport. His condition wasn’t immediately clear.

Jackson allegedly stole the Honda Accord from outside Donatos Pizza when the boys' mother went inside to pick up a Door Dash order. She left the children inside with the car running, authorities previously said.

There's no indication that Jackson knew the family, Columbus Police Deputy Chief Smith Weir said Wednesday.

It wasn't immediately clear if Jackson has a lawyer to speak on her behalf.