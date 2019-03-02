Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 2, 2019, 1:58 AM GMT By Doha Madani

A woman is under arrest for allegedly using a pistol to terrorize a man who was held captive in a home, bound and physically assaulted, for almost two weeks, a Texas sheriff's office said Friday.

The unidentified man, 59, was found Wednesday in a residence near where he was allegedly held, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. Authorities found him while responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance involving a weapon.

The man had allegedly been held captive since Feb. 14, the release said.

"The victim had been bound and confined in the residence, given only limited food and water, and had been physically assaulted multiple times," the release said.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he received treatment for multiple injuries sustained during his alleged confinement.

Authorities arrested a 43-year-old woman on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping. She is being held in jail in Franklin County, which is located about two hours east of Dallas. Mount Vernon is its county seat.

The woman allegedly used a pistol to "control and terrorize" the victim and discharged the gun multiple times during his two-week captivity.

The sheriff's office did not release any information about the suspect's identity or whether she has been formally charged.

Investigators received a tip that representatives for a church group, possibly Jehovah's Witnesses, may have visited the home while the victim was being held. Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones requests anyone who may have visited the home between Feb. 14 and Feb. 27 to contact the sheriff's office.