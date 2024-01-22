Woman arrested after police found $2,500 worth of Stanley cups in her car

The craze for Stanley stainless steel drinking cups reached new levels last week when a woman was arrested for allegedly stealing 65 of them, worth almost $2,500, from a store in California.

Police in Roseville, Placer County, northeast of Sacramento, said Sunday that they were called to a reported theft from a store on Stanford Ranch Road in the city on January 17.

"Staff saw a woman take a shopping cart full of Stanley water bottles without paying for them. The suspect refused to stop for staff and stuffed her car with the stolen merchandise," police said in a statement on Facebook.

"An officer spotted the suspect vehicle as it entered Highway 65 from Galleria Blvd and initiated a traffic stop," the statement said.

The so-far unnamed woman, 23, from Sacramento, was arrested for grand theft. Pictures released by police show her car trunk and passenger seat stuffed with a variety of cups.

Stanley cups have become highly-sought items in recent months, thanks to a trend driven by social media influencers. The "Quencher" cup, which holds 40 fluid ounces and retails on the Stanley website at $45, has in particular become a fashionable item.

"While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits," police said.