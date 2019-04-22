Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 22, 2019, 1:33 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

A woman carrying a 10-month-old baby walked into an Easter church service in San Diego holding a gun and threatening to blow up the building was arrested Sunday, police said.

San Diego Police were called to Mt. Everest Academy, where a non-denominational service was being held Sunday afternoon, and found church members had already managed to disarm the woman.

The gun was not loaded, and no one was harmed, police said. The building was also swept for bombs and police found nothing.

Anna Conkey, 31, was arrested and charged with displaying a firearm at a school, making a false bomb threat, assault, disturbing a religious meeting and child cruelty, according to jail records.

The baby and the suspect's 5-year-old daughter, who was discovered at a different location after the incident, were taken into protective custody.

Conkey was a former intern and freelance digital producer for NBC San Diego, according to the station, which reported she was also in the U.S. Navy.

She had sent her former employer an email news tip five minutes before entering the church, according to NBC San Diego.

"There’s a woman claiming to be the Messiah, saying she was sent to blow up the foundation of the Church — she’s got a gun and a child is involved. The address is 4350 Mount Everest Blvd San Diego, CA 92117. There are about 70 people in the auditorium of the school where the church service is held," the email read.

Conkey did not say she was the woman who would walk into the building.

Tsidkenu Church Pastor Benjamin Wisan told NBC San Diego that when Conkey came into the room where the service was being held, she seemed frustrated and "not in her right mind." He said she was speaking, but not making any sense.

Wisan said Conkey had attended the church before and the congregation "had some problems with her."

A late Sunday post on Tsidkenu's Facebook page said the congregation continued with their Easter celebrations.

"To all our wonderful friends and family! Everyone is doing great! And no injuries, JUST DIVINE PROTECTION!" the post said.

Conkey is being held on $200,000 bail at the Las Colinas Detention Facility and is due in court on Wednesday, jail records show.