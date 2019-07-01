Breaking News Emails
A woman in a Walmart store in Texas who ate half a cake from the store's bakery refused to pay full price and was subsequently banned from the store.
Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Harold McClure told NBC News that officers were called to the Walmart store at about 8:10 p.m. June 25. An employee told police that a woman had eaten half a cake and then said that she was only going to pay for the remaining half, claiming she had found it that way.
The woman has not been identified because the Walmart employees did not want to press charges, they simply wanted her banned from the store, McClure said. She was barred, but wasn't charged for the cake.
McClure said he didn't know if the woman made off with the rest of her dessert. "I don’t know if she got the whole cake. I don’t know if she left with the other half of it," he said.
The woman is not the first this year to be banned from a Walmart in Wichita Falls, a city not far from the Oklahoma border. In January, a woman was told never to return to another Walmart in the city after spending a morning riding an electric cart around in the parking lot while guzzling wine from a Pringles can.