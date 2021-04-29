Woman charged in death of NYPD officer said 'f--- the police' on video hours before incident

A suspected drunken driver accused of hitting and killing a New York City police officer streamed a video just hours prior saying "f--- the police."

Jessica Beauvais, 32, of Hempstead, New York, was arrested Tuesday on charges of vehicular manslaughter, suspended license and intoxicated driving, according to NBC New York. She's accused of striking highway officer Anastasios Tsakos earlier that morning as he was directing traffic following a fatal car crash in Queens.

Tsakos, 43, was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

The nearly two-hour-long Facebook Live was streamed Monday night. In it, the woman identifies herself as Phoenix but law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC News that it is Beauvais.

Anastasios Tsakos. NYPDShea / via Twitter

She began the video by playing N.W.A.'s song "F--- Tha Police" and then vented about officers attempting to justify killing someone by saying they were afraid or felt threatened.

"If you said that you were signing up for this dangerous job, right, and part of that dangerous job is that you are not supposed to be afraid because part of that job is that people might try and f---ing kill you, that's what you're signing up for, is potential death," she said. "That's what you signed up for."

Beauvais also talked about the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and expressed frustrations about the case. Chauvin was convicted last week in George Floyd's death.

Throughout the video, Beauvais is seen vaping and drinking an unknown liquid. She ended the live stream by saying, "f--- the police."

Attempts to reach Beauvais by phone numbers listed for her were not successful, and it's not clear if she has an attorney.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said that Tsakos was diverting traffic off the Long Island Expressway after a car struck a utility pole when a 2013 Volkswagen swerved "to avoid vehicles" and then struck "officer Tsakos, who was standing in the roadway next to his marked police car."

Shea said that because of the damage to the car, including the shattered windshield, "there's no way to not know that you struck an individual."