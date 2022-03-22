Woman charged with murder in suspected DUI crash that killed 2 Pennsylvania troopers, pedestrian

A suspected DUI driver alleged to have fatally struck two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian on a busy Philadelphia freeway has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities said Tuesday.

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville, Pennsylvania, faces three counts of murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while under the influence, one count of driving under the influence and several other allegations filed by the Philadelphia District Attorney, state police said.

Troopers Martin F. Mack III, 33, Branden T. Sisca, 29, and pedestrian Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, were killed in the early Monday morning incident.

NBC Philadelphia reported that Webb had just been stopped by the troopers for a driving-under-the-influence investigation, but they apparently had to cut the process short in order to retrieve a pedestrian said to be walking on the freeway — the person who would be the third victim.

Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, and Trooper Branden T. Sisca, 29, were struck and killed by a driver Monday morning on I-95 south near milepost 18, Philadelphia. Pennsylvania State Police

As the two worked to get the pedestrian out of danger and into a patrol vehicle, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement Tuesday that Webb was the driver whose vehicle struck Mack and Sisca on Interstate 95 South near Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia before 1 a.m. Monday morning.

The pedestrian, subject of multiple 911 reports by passing motorists concerned for his safety, was also killed in the collision as the troopers were leading him to their patrol SUV, authorities said. He was identified by state police Tuesday as Oliveras, a resident of Allentown.

NBC Philadelphia reported that investigators believe Webb allegedly tried to drive around obstacles or traffic related to the pedestrian retrieval and drove onto a shoulder and hit Mack, Sisca and Oliveras.

“The impact was so great that it threw the troopers over into the northbound lanes of Interstate 95,” state police Capt. James B. Kemm said at a news conference Monday.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

NBC Philadelphia reported that the driver remained at the scene after the collision.

The SUV that struck the three ended up on the right shoulder a short distance away, authorities said. The patrol SUV also appeared to have been struck, according to footage of the crash site.

Questions about when Webb was booked or what her bail, if any, might be, were unanswered.

It wasn’t clear if Webb has an attorney. George Jackson, spokesman for the Defender Association of Philadelphia, said the public defender’s office has no comment for now.

It wasn't clear if the driver was arrested at the time for alleged drunk driving or for any possible role in the crash.

"We are conducting an active investigation that's DUI related," Kemm said Monday.

Mack enlisted in the state force in 2014, Sisca enlisted in early 2021, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Both had been assigned to the Philadelphia area for the entirety of their state police careers, the department said.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday ordered the commonwealth flag at public and government buildings to fly at half-staff until sunset on Friday.

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy that occurred while these troopers were protecting and serving," the governor said in a statement. "This mournful incident is a stark reminder of the risks—and sacrifices—our law enforcement officers undertake every day to keep us safe."