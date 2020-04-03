Woman and child missing in Maryland canoeing accident

A woman and child went missing after their canoe apparently capsized in the Chesapeake Bay, Maryland authorities said Friday.
The potential tragedy unfolded late Thursday afternoon in the waters off Shady Side, Maryland, about 25 miles south of Annapolis, officials said.
The woman, 40, and boy, 8, are Washington D.C. residents, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Their names were not immediately disclosed.
"The preliminary investigation revealed that the pair may have been paddling the canoe from a residence in Shady Side, MD out into the bay to retrieve a ball and were unable to paddle back to shore," according to a department statement.
An overturned canoe, approximately matching the description the pair were in, was later found, the department said.
Rescuers from the Natural Resources Police, Maryland State Police, U.S. Coast Guard, and local police and fire departments continued their search for the missing woman and boy on Friday, officials said.