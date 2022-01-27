Woman dead, four others hurt in shooting at Days Inn hotel in Washington, D.C.

One woman was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting that broke out during a party at the Days Inn hotel in Washington, D.C., early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 3:30 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

They initially found four people injured in connection with the incident, with a fifth person located shortly after.

One woman died, police said in an update just before 9:20 a.m. The other four people were receiving treatment at a hospital.

The department said the gunfire erupted during a party in a hotel room, according to NBC Washington.

Some of those injured had been taken to hospitals by ambulance, while others took themselves, Second District Commander Duncan Bedlion said.

The department had received "complaints from the community" about the hotel in the past, according to the commander.

“We receive complaints related to drug activity and that’s something we actively work to address with the community," Bedlion said.

Police did not provide any information on potential suspects or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.