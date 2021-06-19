Woman dies after falling 200 feet from Wyoming mountain cliff

A 28-year-old woman fell to her death on Tuesday after she went on a planned hike with her husband to see the sunrise from the top of Steamboat Point, a well-known peak from the Bighorn Mountains, a Wyoming mountain range.

The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Calli Aust. Her husband told authorities he didn't know where Aust was after she fell off Steamboat Point around 5:50 a.m. MT. Emergency personnel began arriving to the area about 6:30 a.m. to search for Aust.

Forty-five minutes later, rescuers found Aust dead at the base of the southwest side of Steamboat Point.

The couple had made it to the top of Steamboat Point and "for unknown reasons, the victim fell over 200 feet and landed at the base of Steamboat Point where she was found by her husband and rescue crews," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

According to the sheriff's office, Aust's death is being considered accidental because there are no indications of foul play at this point.

The investigation is being led by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance from the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Bighorn National Forest Service Law Enforcement. The Sheridan County Coroner’s Office is also conducting a concurrent investigation.