Woman dies after falling at least 50 feet from canyon in Utah park

A 26-year-old woman died after falling 50 to 80 feet from a canyon in Utah, authorities said Sunday.

Park officials recovered the woman's body from Mystery Canyon in Zion National Park, which sits 20 miles north of the Utah-Arizona border, according to the National Park Service. Her name was not immediately released by authorities.

Investigators said the woman was alone when she fell on Saturday afternoon. A helicopter was sent to the scene but could not rescue the woman because of the "steep, narrow canyon walls," the federal agency said. She was alive when crews reached her, but died shortly after, according to park officials.

The woman's injuries were "consistent with a high elevation fall," the NPS said.

The NPS and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.

Saturday's fall marked the second death in the park this year.

In March, a man in Utah died after falling off Angels Landing at Zion National Park, authorities said. Jason Hartwell, 43, of Draper, also sustained "injuries consistent with a high elevation fall," the NPS said.