Woman dies after being caught in Colorado River current in Grand Canyon

A woman beginning a Colorado River boating trip in the Grand Canyon died Saturday after getting caught by a current, the National Park Service said Monday.

Sheetal Patel, 47, who lived in Chattanooga, Tennessee, but who was originally from Chicago, was cooling off along a beach when she was caught by a current, the agency sad. A report that someone was in the water was received around 2 p.m.

Patel was starting a multi-day boating trip, the park service said in a statement.

View looking east and up the Colorado River from Pipe Creek Beach. NPS file photo/M. Quinn

The incident happened next to Pipe Creek Beach, it said. Guides reached her by boat and began CPR but she was later pronounced dead.

She hiked in to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch, the park service said, which is near Pipe Creek.

In March and April of this year, two people died during trips on the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon in separate incidents.

One person fell into the river during a non-commercial river trip, and another who was on a river trip fell approximately 20 feet near camp alongside the Colorado, park officials said.