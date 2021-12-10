Woman dies weeks after school bus hits her in New York

A woman who was hit last month by a mini school bus in Queens has died, according to authorities.

Vivianna Wolpe, 33, of Jamaica, Queens, suffered injuries to her torso and legs after a 71-year-old man driving the bus struck her on Nov. 17, the New York City Police Department said Thursday night in a statement.

At the time of the crash, she was crossing a street about 2 miles north of John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Wolpe was taken Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and died Wednesday, according to police.

The driver, who stayed on scene, has not been charged in connection with the crash.

However, the case remains open as police investigate who had the right of way, the NYPD said in its statement.