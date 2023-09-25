Woman falls 150 feet to her death from North Carolina cliff

A woman fell approximately 150 feet to her death from a cliff in North Carolina Saturday afternoon, according to the National Park Service.

Nancy Sampson, 61, fell down a steep cliff at Glassmine Falls Overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway at around 12:15 p.m.

Rescuers found the South Carolina woman about 150 feet below the overlook and park rangers confirmed that she had "succumbed to injuries from her fall," according to a press release from the National Park Service.

The park service did not provide any additional details about the incident.

Blue Ridge Parkway is a long linear park and road located along the Appalachian Mountains that spans 469 miles through Virginia and North Carolina. The Glassmine Falls Overlook is at milepost 361 and overlooks a tall, skinny waterfall, according to the National Park Service.