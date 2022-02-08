Woman falls to death from California mall parking lot garage during motorcycle lesson

A motorcycle-riding lesson ended in tragedy when a 25-year-old woman lost control and fell three stories from a Santa Clarita, California, mall parking lot garage, authorities said.

A group of people was teaching the woman how to ride on the roof of a parking lot structure at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.

Deputies received a call around 5 p.m. Monday about a person who fell near Macy's.

The woman was treated at the scene by Los Angeles County fire and taken to a hospital, where she died. Her name has not been released.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said the woman either lost control of the motorcycle or couldn't stop. She crashed into the wall of the parking lot garage, went over the handlebars, and fell about three stories.

The sheriff's office spokesperson said it appears to be a "tragic accident" but the incident is still under investigation.