Woman fatally shot in apparent road rage incident in Texas

A woman was fatally shot in the head on a Fort Worth, Texas, area road in a reported road-rage incident this week, police said Tuesday.

Paola Nunez Linares, 37, and her husband were driving in Hurst, a city between Fort Worth and Dallas, shortly after 9 p.m. when she was shot, Hurst police said in a statement.

She was struck in the head and paramedics rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Paola Nunez Linares. KXAS

Zane Jones, her husband, told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth he was behind the wheel when he flipped off a car that was driving aggressively. The gunman fired at the couple's minivan, and Jones said his wife was shot in the back of the head.

“I need him caught, I need him prosecuted, I need him in prison. I need him to know he didn’t just fire a gun into a car, ‘The end,’” Jones told the station. “He killed someone who’s not like anyone.”

The advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, which calls for stricter laws around firearms, said in May that road rage injuries and deaths from guns has increased each year since 2018.

There were at least 141 road rage shooting deaths in 2022, it said, citing numbers from the Gun Violence Archive database.

In Louisville, Kentucky, a 6-year-old girl was shot in the back after an altercation on an interstate there Monday night, police said.

The girl was in in critical condition but stable Tuesday, Louisville Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Lacefield told reporters.

“We don’t yet know the impact that this will have on the rest of her life,” he said.

At least 15 shots were fired and three weapons have been recovered Lacefield said.

Police have said that investigators believe the incident started after an altercation between people in a car and three on motorcycles, NBC affiliate WAVE of Louisville has reported.

Lacefield said police have identified everyone involved and “anticipate bringing closure to this case in the very near future.”

Investigators don't believe the people in the car or on the motorcycles knew each other.

"If you find yourself in an incident like this or any road-rage incident, just break contact," he said.