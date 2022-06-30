Woman fatally shot while pushing baby in stroller in NYC's Upper East Side

A woman pushing a baby stroller in Manhattan’s Upper East Side was fatally shot Wednesday night, officials said.

The 3-month-old baby was not harmed in what the city’s mayor called a horrific crime.

The shooting happened around 8:23 p.m. on East 95th Street, when a gunman approached the 20-year-old woman and shot in her once in the head “from a very close range,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. A motive was not disclosed, and there had been no arrests as of Wednesday night.

“We’re going to find this person that’s guilty of this horrific crime,” Mayor Eric Adams told reporters. "We’re going to find him and bring him to justice. But we need the justice system to make sure this innocent person receives that justice that we’re asking for."

Adams said there is an “oversaturation” of guns, and that the issue of gun violence is not confined to New York City.

Wednesday’s shooting “shows just how this national problem is impacting families,” Adams said. “And it doesn’t matter if you are on the Upper East Side, or East New York, Brooklyn.”