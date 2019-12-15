Woman in Florida leaves three kids alone in bus overnight to smoke pot on boat

A Florida woman has been charged with neglect earlier this week for leaving her three children alone in a bus overnight before going on a boat to smoke marijuana.
Andrea L. Kerins, 33, was charged with three counts of felony child neglect for leaving her children, ages 3, 6 and 9 years old, unattended in a mini-bus before leaving for the night to smoke marijuana on a boat, according to a press release from the Gulfport Police Department.
An officer from the department on routine patrol spotted the mini-bus in a municipal beach parking lot early Thursday morning. After inspecting the vehicle, he found the children inside. They told the officer their mother had left at approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday night to go out on a boat.
The city's marine patrol canvassed the boats nearby and found Kerins on a vessel where she said she intended to spend the night. The vessel belonged to Yuri Radzibaba, 46, who is one of Kerins' friends, the police department told NBC News. Kerins had been smoking marijuana.
Inside the mini-bus, authorities found a propane tank and a five-gallon bucket meant to serve as a makeshift toilet. They also found a bin of food, mostly perishable, that had not been refrigerated. The children did not have access to a phone in case of emergencies.
The company whose name was on the bus, Meg's Playhouse and School, appears to be permanently closed. It had been based in Gallatin, Tennessee, when it was open. Kerins' last known address was in Lafayette, Tennessee, approximately 30 miles from the preschool, but authorities do not believe she was affiliated with the preschool.
For the time being, the Florida Department of Children and Families has removed the three children from Levins' care.