Woman found dead under chairlift at Tennessee theme park, officials say

A woman was found dead under a chairlift Thursday at a popular theme park in Tennessee, officials said.

Authorities responded to the Anakeesta park at around 7:45 p.m. in Gatlinburg, about 40 miles southeast of Knoxville, according to a statement from the city.

"Upon arrival at the scene, the Fire & Rescue Department found a female under the chairlift who was deceased,” the statement said. “The Sevier County Medical Examiners office also responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.”

A city spokesperson did not immediately respond Friday to an NBC News request for comment on whether the woman fell off the chairlift. The county medical examiner’s office also could not be immediately reached.

Anakeesta provides “outdoor adventure for the whole family,” according to its Facebook page.

The park offers views of the Great Smoky Mountains and features ziplines and a mountain rail coaster, the Facebook page said.

A representative for Anakeesta could not be immediately reached for comment.

“A tragic incident occurred [Thursday] evening," park officials said in a statement, NBC affiliate WBIR of Knoxville reported. "911 was called immediately. Our hearts are with the family of the deceased."