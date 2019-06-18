Breaking News Emails
A woman found dead in the parking lot of a Costco in Bakersfield, California, was attacked by at least three dogs.
The woman, who has not yet been identified, was found with dog bites and obvious signs of trauma early Sunday morning, the Bakersfield Police Department told NBC Los Angeles. A cause of death has not been determined.
Animal control found a pit bull and a large mixed breed dog with a business owner near the Costco. A third dog, believed to be a stray, was also found.
All three dogs were taken into animal-control custody and will be euthanized, NBC Los Angeles reports.
Attempts by NBC News to reach Costco on Tuesday were not immediately successful.
The death follows two other recent incidents at Costco stores in California. On Friday night, Kenneth French, 32, was fatally shot at a Costco in Corona, about 47 miles from Los Angeles. French, who family members said was mentally challenged and nonverbal, allegedly assaulted an off-duty police officer who then shot him.
French was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer who fired has not been identified.
On Monday, a couple with an infant were ambushed and shot while they were unloading groceries in their car in the parking lot of a Costco in the San Diego area. The Chula Vista Police Department told NBC San Diego that the shooter approached the man and woman from behind and opened fire.
The couple was rushed to the hospital, where they both underwent surgery, police told the outlet. The man was shot five times but was able to communicate. The baby was not injured in the shooting.
The suspect, believed to have been the woman's estranged lover, killed himself in the parking lot, according to NBC San Diego.