A woman was found dead at the California residence of "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely and a suspect was killed in a shooting involving at least one sheriff's deputy Tuesday night, a spokesman for the sheriff’s department said.
Ely, who portrayed Tarzan in the TV series in the 1960s, was not injured and is alive and well, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Lt. Erik Raney said.
Deputies discovered the body of an older woman about 8:15 p.m. at the home in the Hope Ranch area of Santa Barbara County while responding to a family disturbance call, Raney said.
Deputies searched the area for a possible suspect, who was then killed in a deputy-involved shooting on the property, Raney said.
He told local TV station KEYT of Santa Barbara that several deputies were involved in the shooting, and no deputies were hurt.
Officials had not released additional details early Wednesday and it was unclear what relationship either person had with Ely, if any.
A representative for Ely did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.
NBC Los Angeles reported that the woman was fatally shot.
Raney did not immediately return a phone call seeking more details early Wednesday.