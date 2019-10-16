Breaking News Emails
The wife of "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely was found dead at their California home Tuesday evening after being attacked by the couple's son Tuesday evening, authorities said.
Police arrived to the home after Ron Ely found his wife, Valerie Lundeen Ely, 62, with multiple stab wounds, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived on scene they found the couple's 30-year-old son Cameron Ely in the area and identified him as a suspect.
"He posed a threat and in response 4 deputies fired their service weapons at the suspect, fatally wounding him," authorities said Wednesday.
Ron Ely was not injured, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Lt. Erik Raney said.
A representative for Ely did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.
The 81-year-old actor was the star of "Tarzan," which aired 57 episodes on NBC from 1966 to 1968.
The home is listed for sale on multiple real estate sites at $4.9 million.