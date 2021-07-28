Woman found stabbed to death in 'gruesome scene' at iconic Atlanta park, police say

A woman was found stabbed to death early Wednesday inside the entrance of an Atlanta park that has served as a backdrop for movies and television shows filmed in the city.

Authorities described the Charles Allen Drive entrance to Piedmont Park near 10th Street as a "gruesome scene," NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta reported. Sections of the park were blocked off as authorities conducted their investigation.

According to police, another person in the park discovered the body of the victim, described as a woman in her 40s. Her name was not released.

Officials have not identified a suspect.

Piedmont Park, located in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood, is home to many annual events and celebrations in the city.