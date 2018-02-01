Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A former high school classmate of the man accused of killing five people at a Maryland newspaper office last week said she lived in fear of his cyberstalking for years and had no doubt he could be capable of unleashing such a "calculated" attack.

"As soon as they said it happened at The Capital newspaper and they couldn't identify their suspect, I picked up the phone and said, 'I know who your suspect is,'" the woman, who asked to be identified as Lori, told "Today" in an exclusive interview Monday. "I knew if he was to do anything on a mass shooting level, it was going to target The Capital."

Jarrod Ramos, 38, remains held without bond after he was charged Friday with five counts of first-degree murder in the shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis. Prosecutors say Ramos opened fire Thursday afternoon with a pump-action shotgun in the "coordinated" rampage — six years after he sued the newspaper for defamation.

The lawsuit stemmed from a 2011 column that profiled Lori, who said she was victimized by Ramos after he contacted her via email in 2009 after they graduated from Arundel High School.

"He told me at one point that he was reaching out to me because I was the only person who had been nice to him in high school," Lori said.

While she didn't remember Ramos from school, she said, he grew obsessed with her during their renewed interaction.

"We were sending just short emails back and forth every couple days and then all the sudden out of nowhere one day he sent me this really angry email ... he said something along the lines of he was worried about me, that I hadn't responded to him in three or four days, what was wrong with me, why was I doing this to him?" Lori said. "And at that point, I kind of took a step back and said, 'What is going on here?'"

Lori said Ramos became belligerent and cursed in his messages, and suggested she should kill herself and get a protective order.

"I don't know what he wanted," she added. "He never asked for my phone number. He never asked to call me. You know he never asked to meet me."

The attorney representing Ramos did not respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Lori said she went to authorities after the harassment became relentless.

Ramos initially pleaded guilty in July 2011 to criminal harassment in Anne Arundel County. Ramos' 90-day jail sentence was suspended, and he was placed on 18 months of supervised probation.