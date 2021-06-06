Woman hit in face as 8 injured in New Orleans mass shooting

A woman was shot in the face and seven other people were injured in a mass shooting in New Orleans early Sunday, police said.

The woman was in critical condition, police said on Twitter.

"The remaining victims arrived via private conveyance to local hospitals and are listed either in stable condition or as having received graze wounds," the statement added.

Investigators were working to establish a motive for the shooting, which the statement said took place in the 10100 block of South I-10 Service Road in eastern New Orleans.

No information about suspects or a motive was provided.