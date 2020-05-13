Woman illegally enters Yellowstone, falls into thermal feature while taking pictures

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Ben Kesslen and The Associated Press

A woman who illegally entered Yellowstone National Park fell into a thermal feature while taking pictures and suffered burns.

The woman, who was not identified, entered the national park that is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to NBC affiliate KECI in Missoula, Montana. She was backing up to take photos when she fell into a hot spring or hole where hot gases emerge near the Old Faithful geyser.

Despite her burns from the fall, she drove 50 miles until being pulled over by park rangers. She was taken by helicopter to a hospital in eastern Idaho for treatment.

The park, which could not be immediately reached by NBC News on Wednesday morning, did not provide more details on her injury or treatment status.

Last fall, a man who was walking off a boardwalk near Old Faithful at night fell into a hot spring, suffering serious burns.

In June 2016, 23-year-old Colin Scott of Portland, Oregon, fell into a superheated, acidic mud pot at Yellowstone and died.