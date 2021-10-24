A man drove into a protest against vaccination mandates, injuring at least one person Saturday afternoon in Palmdale, California.

William Aslaksen, 64, was arrested after getting into his car and running into a crowd at a vaccine mandate rally, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. Aslaksen had allegedly gotten into an argument with protesters, gotten into his vehicle, and rammed into the group on the sidewalk.

One woman, who was not identified, was injured but in stable condition, authorities said.

Inmate records show Aslaksen was in custody as of Sunday morning, being held on a $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.