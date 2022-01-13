A woman was killed and two children and a deputy were injured Wednesday night after a pursuit of a robbery suspect ended in a collision, Texas authorities said.

The collision between a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy and the woman prompted other crashes, according to Chandra Hatcher, assistant chief with the Houston Police Department. A total of seven vehicles were involved during the incident that occurred shortly before 11 p.m., she said.

Authorities have not identified the deputy or the woman who died on the scene.

Two children, believed to be ages 5 and 2, were in the vehicle with the woman, Hatcher said during a news conference from the city’s northeast side, near the site of the collision. The older child was listed in critical condition, she said. The younger child and the deputy were stable.

Hatcher said bystanders pulled the deputy from the cruiser after the crash.

“We are very thankful that the citizens out here immediately jumped into action to help keep the deputy as safe as possible,” she said.

Three other people reported minor injuries in the subsequent crashes, Hatcher said.

The chaos started after a deputy exited a freeway and saw someone leaving a CVS wearing a mask. That person entered a vehicle matching the description of one from an earlier robbery at a gas station.

The deputy, Hatcher said, tried to pull over the suspect’s vehicle, but the person did not comply and the pursuit began.

She said she did not know how fast the deputy and the suspect’s vehicles were traveling prior to the crash.

“The deputy was driving eastbound pursuing the vehicle. He had his lights and sirens on,” Hatcher said. “As he entered the intersection, there was a collision with a black vehicle. At this point in time, we don’t know which vehicle was the striking vehicle. … We have a total of seven vehicles that were involved in the crash,” Hatcher said.

The suspect fled the scene, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

“I want to extend our condolences to the family of the deceased female. We are also praying for the full recovery of the two children that have been injured in this crash,” he said during the news conference.

Gonzalez repeated the sentiment Thursday in a tweet.

The incident has prompted multiple investigations. Houston police will lead the investigation into the robberies and the deadly crash, officials said. The sheriff’s office will conduct an investigation, although officials didn’t elaborate into what. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office will also investigate, authorities said.