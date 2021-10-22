Woman killed on set of Alec Baldwin film 'Rust' after prop gun incident

One crew member was killed and a second was injured after an incident with a prop gun Thursday on the set of Alec Baldwin's latest film in New Mexico.

A 42-year-old woman died in the incident, and a 42-year-old man was injured, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department said.

"It appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged," the department said in a statement. "Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."

The injured man was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is receiving emergency care, officials said.

"There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks," a spokesperson for Baldwin told NBC News. "Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority."

Bonanza Creek Ranch is often used for western productions. Aerial footage from local NBC affiliate KOB showed an old church that appeared to be blocked off.

The film centers around a 13-year-old boy who goes on the run with his estranged grandfather after he's sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher in the 1880s, according to the movie's logline.

Baldwin is a co-producer on the film, which was written and directed by Joel Souza. Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher and Jensen Ackles are all also slated to appear.