Woman posed as Waffle House employee before stealing cash, Georgia police say

For two hours, a woman posed as a Waffle House employee before stealing cash from the restaurant's register, police said Tuesday.

The would-be employee, who has not been publicly identified, showed up to work at Waffle House in Riverdale, Georgia, about 7 p.m. Dec. 12, police said.

She worked for two hours before CCTV footage captured her "accessing the register tablet, opening the register, and stealing cash," police said.

The Waffle House is at 6544 Hwy 85, Riverdale, Clayton County, Georgia 30274.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Mendoza with the Riverdale Police Department.