Feb. 6, 2019, 6:48 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A search for a missing New York City woman ended Tuesday with her son and two others arrested after her body was found at a home in Morristown, New Jersey, police said.

Paula Chin NYPD Missing Persons / via Twitter

Paula Chin, 65, was reported missing by a family member on Monday, New York Police Department Lieutenant John Grimpel said.

Her remains were found in a garbage bag at a home in Morristown the following day, according to NBC New York, citing law enforcement sources.

Chin, who police said owns an apartment in Manhattan and a home in Morristown, was reportedly stabbed to death in her New York City apartment, the outlet reports. Investigators are looking into whether the stabbing occurred during a family dispute about money, NBC New York reported, citing law enforcement sources.

The police lieutenant told NBC News that an autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending and the motive is still being investigated.

Chin's son, Jared Eng, 22, was arrested Tuesday along with Jennifer Lopez, 18, and Caitlyn O'Rourke, 21. The three face felony charges of concealment of a corpse, police said. No arraignment date has been set yet.