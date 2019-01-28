Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 28, 2019, 8:23 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

A woman was rescued from a New York City elevator Monday and had likely been trapped there for three days, officials said.

The New York Fire Department responded to a call of a person stuck in an elevator at a townhouse on the Upper East Side around 10 a.m. ET, a department spokesman said.

Firefighters forced open the doors to the elevator and found the woman caught between the second and third floors, the spokesman said. The woman was rescued and brought to a hospital, but her condition wasn't clear.

The woman had probably been stranded in the elevator since Friday, according to the spokesman.

Online property records show the five-story townhouse is a single family home.

The elevator in the building was inspected in July and had no violations, according to city records.