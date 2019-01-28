Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 28, 2019, 8:23 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt, Doha Madani and Associated Press

A woman rescued from an elevator in a New York City townhouse Monday had likely been trapped there for three days, officials said.

The New York Fire Department responded to a call about a person stuck in the elevator at the home of a billionaire investment banker, Warren Stephens, on the Upper East Side around 10 a.m. ET, a department spokesman said.

The 53-year-old woman, Marites Fortaliza, worked for the Stephens family as a housekeeper, the Associated Press reported.

Firefighters forced open the elevator doors and found Fortaliza caught between the second and third floors, the spokesman said. She was dehydrated but in stable condition at Weill Cornell Medical Center, authorities said.

Fortaliza told police she had been stuck in the elevator since Friday and that her employers were away for the weekend. Authorities do not know whether Fortaliza had a phone or if the elevator had an emergency call button.

The elevator was inspected in July and had no violations, according to city records.