Feb. 6, 2019, 1:24 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 6, 2019, 2:02 PM GMT By Kalhan Rosenblatt

An unidentified woman's body was found bound inside a red suitcase near the side of a road in wealthy Greenwich, Connecticut, police said on Tuesday.

The young woman was discovered early Tuesday after a highway worker scanning the area noticed the suitcase.

Inside, police found the woman fully clothed with her hands and feet bound. Officials said the woman appeared to be between the ages of 18 and 30. Police are investigating the scene as a homicide.

"The body was constrained and restrained," Capt. Robert Berry of the Greenwich Police Detective Division said on Tuesday.

Cold weather in the area where the body was found made it difficult for medical examiners to immediately determine when the woman was killed.

Police also said they don't believe the woman was killed where she was found, adding they don't know where she was killed or how.

They also have not confirmed the woman's identity.

"This is going to be a long, methodical process," Berry said.

Anthony Zaccagnino, who owns a gas station near where the body was found, told NBC New York he was freaked out by the discovery of a body.

"It's unnerving and a little scary, but hopefully they are good at their job and will get things done," he said.

Greenwich, Connecticut, is among the wealthiest areas in the United States, and it was included within the top 20 list of America's wealthiest zip codes in 2018, according to Bloomberg News. Bloomberg listed the average adjusted gross income of Greenwich's 06831 zip code as $626,200.