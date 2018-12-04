Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

A woman in Chicago is suing Hilton Worldwide for $100 million after she said an employee at an Albany, New York, hotel filmed her naked in the shower, posted the video online and tried to blackmail her.

The woman, who is not named in the suit, alleges that the video was secretly recorded inside her room at the Hampton Inn and Suites in July 2015. She said she wasn't made aware that it existed until a few months ago when an email address she did not recognize sent her a link to a pornographic website where her video had been uploaded.

The title of the video was her full name, according to the suit.

That same day in September, the woman said she received another email from the same unidentified sender with the name of the university she attended and where she worked. The suspect also told the woman they knew she had been staying in New York to take the bar exam.

According to the suit, filed Nov. 30, one of the emails read: "I'm a perv. I don't hurt anyone. I like to watch. No need to worry about me. I just like to watch and then I move on to the next."

Another email asked the woman to send a video.

"Promise me my own show. That's the hottest. No need to show your face," it read, according to the lawsuit. "Then I disappear and remove the videos forever before they get copied on every website."

When she refused to send the video, she claimed the suspect sent another email in October telling her to "reply before it's too late to stop it" from being further distributed.

The suspect also allegedly demanded the woman pay $2,000 then another $1,000 a month for the next year, the lawsuit stated. When she did not pay, she said the alleged blackmailer emailed the video to her co-workers and posted it on at least a dozen X-rated websites.

Her lawyer, Roland Christiansen, said he knows of at least one other video secretly recorded of another guest who stayed in the same room as his client.

Christiansen also said in the suit that because of the amount of personal information the alleged extortionist has, they "would have to be an employee of the hotel or someone with direct access to the rooms."

"It's been very difficult," he told NBC News in a phone call. "It affected her down to the deepest level because her friends and colleagues have seen this video of her."

A spokesperson for the hotel said in a statement they are "shocked and stunned by the allegations."

"The safety and security of our guests is our highest priority, and we emphatically do not condone any form of this type of invasion of privacy," the spokesperson said. "Thus far, no evidence of any kind has been found during our initial review of the situation. Recently, the hotel underwent a complete renovation. During that process, no recording devices of any kind were uncovered."

The hotel said it will continue to work with the authorities regarding the alleged incident.

The woman named Hilton Worldwide and its franchise partners in the suit, saying the ordeal caused her emotional distress. She's seeking $100 million in damages.