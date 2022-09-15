Woman searching for lost dog finds remains of Ohio woman missing since 2017

An Ohio woman searching for her lost dog in the woods ended up stumbling upon a grisly discovery: the skeletal remains of a woman missing since 2017, according to police.

The remains were discovered on Aug. 26 in a wooded area along Thorn Hill Road on the East Side of Youngstown, Ohio, located about 10 miles west of the Pennsylvania state line, police said.

The pet owner brought the remains from where she found them to her home and called authorities, who launched an investigation and transported the bones to the coroner's office.

Amy Hambrick went missing in 2017. Youngstown Police Dept.

On Tuesday, Youngstown police announced the remains were identified as Amy Nicole Hambrick, who vanished from Youngstown’s West Side in November 2017 at the age of 29.

Hambrick would have been 34 today.

Identifying the remains was no easy task. The bones were assembled by Dr. Loren Lease of Youngstown State University’s Anthropology Department. At first it determined the bones belonged to a human female. Then, using dental records, the jawbone and teeth from the recovered skull, it was determined that the remains belonged to Hambrick, police said.

Captain Jason Simon with Youngstown police said Hambrick was last known to be meeting up at a friend’s house in North Jackson, but never made it.

Since she went missing, several law enforcement agencies have worked with Hambrick’s family to locate her.

“Every investigative avenue was utilized over the last five years, including countless interviews, searches of residences, the use of cadaver dogs, and the serving of legal process on digital and cellular records,” Simon said, noting the case eventually went cold.

The August discovery comes after her family had desperately searched for her for five long years. Several of Hambrick's relatives were present at the press conference but did not speak.

Despite finding Hambrick's remains, questions persist regarding exactly when she died and how she ended up in the woods.

The investigation is still ongoing and the cause of Hambrick’s death will be listed as undetermined given the condition of her remains, Simon said.

Simon asked for the public's help with information about Hambrick's last whereabouts.

“At least one person knows what happened to her,” he said. “We’re asking to speak to either that individual, because clearly there’s a side of the story here, or anyone that has information about her discovery.”

Simon extended his condolences to Hambrick's family and friends, assuring the public that investigations into missing loved ones continue even after leads grow cold.

“These cases are always challenging but they are never forgotten about," he said.