Woman shot and killed at NYC vigil for homicide victim, police said

A woman was fatally shot in the head while at a vigil in Brooklyn, New York, for a homicide victim, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Monday on Park Place in the Weeksville neighborhood. The woman, Shalimar Birkett, 32, was found lying in the street after police received a 911 call about a shooting, according to the New York City Police Department.

Birkett, of Queens, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

She was attending a vigil for Miles Bobbsemple, 31, who was fatally shot around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Police said Bobbsemple, of Brooklyn, was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He died at the hospital.

There have been no arrests in either shooting and both investigations remain ongoing.