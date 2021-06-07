Woman shot nail salon owner because she was unhappy with cost of mani-pedi, police say

A 21-year-old woman is accused of shooting a Texas nail salon owner because she wasn't happy with the price of her manicure-pedicure, officials said.

Joana Vara was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Harris County jail records. Her bond was set at $60,000 and she was due to appear in court Monday. It's unclear if Vara has a lawyer.

Vara and her 20-year-old sister each got a manicure and pedicure at Katy Nails in Houston on May 29, but started arguing with the owner because they were "unhappy with the price of the services," said a statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Katy Nails in Katy, Texas. Google Maps

Vara left her sister arguing in the store, but then returned, at which point the male owner tried to push her out of the store, the statement said. At that point, Vara shot the owner with a handgun, and she and her sister fled the salon.

The owner, a 42-year-old Asian man, was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in critical but stable condition, according to the statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Vara had left her phone in the salon when she fled, the statement said.

Vara's sister was arrested for evading, but not charged in connection with the nail salon shooting, according to the sheriff's office. Jail records showed Monday that she was no longer in custody.