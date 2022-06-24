Woman in ‘Slender Man’ stabbing seeking conditional release

The second of two Wisconsin teens ordered to a mental institution in the 2014 “Slender Man” stabbing case is seeking a conditional release.
Morgan Geyser, now 20, filed a petition for release June 14.
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Bohren on Thursday appointed doctors and set a review hearing for Sept. 12.
Geyser and Anissa Weier were convicted in the stabbing attack of a friend on May 31, 2014, when all three were 12 years old.
Weier and Geyser said that they tried to kill the girl to curry favor with a fictional horror character called Slender Man.
The victim barely survived. She was stabbed 19 times, officials have said.
Geyser, who stabbed the girl, in 2018 was sentenced to 40 years in a mental hospital after pleading guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Weier, who is also now 20, also pleaded guilty. She was sentenced to 25 years in a mental institution.
Weier was released under strict conditions in September after almost four years. Bohren, the judge, ruled last year that she no longer posed a threat.