Woman stole Walmart shoppers' horse and buggy while they were inside Michigan store

A woman stole a family's horse and Amish buggy while they were shopping inside a Michigan Walmart, police said.

The family discovered the animal and buggy were missing after finishing their shopping at the Sturgis, Mich., store Saturday, according to a Sturgis Police Department release posted on Facebook.

A truck driver who was parked at Walmart told police that a woman had stolen the buggy and gave officials a description of her.

Police said they had contact with the woman earlier that day at the same Walmart location.

Later that night, police said they found the stolen horse and buggy and made contact with the 31-year-old woman at a nearby motel where she was arrested without incident.

She was booked at the St. Joseph County Jail on charges of larceny and larceny of livestock pending an arraignment, according to police.

The horse was not harmed and the buggy was returned, police said.

Sturgis is just over 50 miles northwest of South Bend, Ind.