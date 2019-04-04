Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 4, 2019, 12:46 PM GMT By Caroline Radnofsky and Suzanne Ciechalski

A woman suspected of vandalizing the Democratic Party Headquarters and the Chickasaw Nation Office with Nazi graffiti in Oklahoma City last week appears to have struck again, police say.

Norman Police Department has released surveillance video of a woman who it says is its main suspect in three incidents of vandalism that took place on Tuesday at the Cleveland County Democratic Party offices, McKinley Elementary School and the Firehouse Arts Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Volunteers clean up graffiti at the Cleveland County Democratic Party building in Norman, Oklahoma on April 3, 2019. Mary Katherine Long

The force added in a statement on Facebook that it was working closely with Oklahoma City Police Department to confirm investigators' belief that the suspect was connected to other racist messages and Nazi symbols found daubed on the outside of buildings in the state capital on March 28, 20 miles away.

Oklahoma's Democratic Party called the acts cowardly. "Hatred is not a partisan issue and runs counter to our American values," the party wrote in a statement. "Our diversity is what makes our country and state strong."

Volunteers in Norman came out on Wednesday to help remove the messages, which included slurs against Asian-Americans and Arabs, support for President Trump's re-election campaign and violent threats against prominent Jewish Americans academic Barbara Spectre and political commentator and Trump critic Bill Kristol. The eyes on a statue outside the Firehouse Arts Center had also been painted over with swastikas.

Oklahoma Congresswoman Kendra Horn said she was heartbroken over the string of attacks in less than a week, writing on Facebook, "Hate lays the groundwork for violence, and these attacks fan the flame."