April 5, 2019, 1:41 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A hostage standoff that began after a gunman barricaded himself in a Georgia home ended more than 15 hours later with him and two others dead and two police officers wounded, authorities said Friday.

Officers made a "dynamic entry" into the Stockbridge house around 3:30 a.m. Friday and found the bodies of a woman and a 16-year-old boy inside the home. They both appeared to have been fatally shot, Henry County Police Capt. Joey Smith said.

The woman's body was found in the garage, according to Smith.

The gunman, who was in a relationship with the woman, was also found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Authorities have not yet released their identities.

The Henry County Police Department was called to the home around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Smith had said during a news conference Thursday afternoon that a woman called 911 after going to the house to check on a relative who lived there. When police arrived, they found a gunman barricaded inside with the teen. Police believe there was a domestic dispute before the teenager was taken hostage.

Two officers tried to enter the house and were shot by the gunman, police said Thursday.

One officer was wounded in the hand, and the other in the upper torso and thigh. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initially, the gunman told police that he was going to release the teen. Late Thursday, officers fired gas rounds into the home and the gunman fired at SWAT officers. They did not return fire.

Smith said officers decided to go into the house because of "lack of confirmation, proof of life."