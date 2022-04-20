Woman trying to cross border wall with harness becomes trapped, dies

A woman died on the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Arizona after she tried using a harness to lower herself down and her leg became entangled, authorities said.

The 32-year-old woman, who had been attempting to climb a section of fence in Cochise County on April 11, became "trapped upside down for a significant amount of time," the local sheriff's office said in a statement.

The woman was not identified. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital and the Mexican consulate was notified, the sheriff's office said.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Daniels called the death a "senseless tragedy" and said: "We have to do better in finding solutions of the challenges facing our border, and we have to do it for the right reasons."

Between 1998 and 2020, more than 8,000 people are known to have died trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.

Border Angels, a nonprofit group that advocates for the prevention of migrant deaths on the border, says the actual death toll is likely far higher than CBP data suggests, and that human remains often disappear into the desert's harsh environment.