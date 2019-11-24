A woman and two boys were killed when their SUV collided with an Amtrak train in Florida over the weekend, authorities said Sunday.
The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office identified the victims as Valery Jo Rintamaki, 58, Skyler Prestano, 8, and Trystan Prestano, 10, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.
An accident report obtained by the station did not list their relationship, but the boys’ grandfather, David Peat, told the Palm Beach Post that Rintamaki was their grandmother.
“They were on the way to a Boy Scout camp,” Peat told the newspaper.
Their vehicle was struck in Jupiter, northwest of West Palm Beach, at a railroad crossing without gates or flashing lights on Saturday afternoon, according to WPTV.
Rintamaki was turning left in a 2018 Subaru Outback when she failed to yield to the northbound train, the station reported. The train struck the side of her car, then carried it a half-mile from the crossing, according to the station.
The boys had lived with their grandparents, according to the Post.
“They loved to ride their dirt bikes,” Peat told the newspaper. “They loved to play basketball. They loved to fish.”
He told the paper the family had been driving to J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area at the time of the crash.
An Amtrak spokeswoman told NBC News that none of the train's 200 passengers or crew members were injured in the crash.
The train, a Silver Star 92, had been traveling from Miami to New York.